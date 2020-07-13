Mumbai, Jul 13 (PTI) Romantic musical drama "Bandish Bandits" is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 4, the streaming platform announced on Monday.

The series will follow the love story of two young performers, played by Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry, from very different musical backgrounds.

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna Announces Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Return, Wishes Parth Samthaan A Speedy Recovery.

Anand Tiwari of "Love Per Square Foot" has directed the show, which is produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra, best known for web series "Bang Baaja Baaraat".

The ten-part series also boasts the likes of Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, and Rajesh Tailang.

Also Read | Mouni Roy Finally Boards the Plane After Being Stuck in Abu Dhabi for Four Months (Watch Video).

"Bandish Bandits" also features an original soundtrack, composed by the musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who make their digital debut with the show.

Tiwari said "Bandish Bandits" is a story about the meeting of two individuals and cultures that are in many ways different, and yet in other ways incredibly similar.

"While each character has a unique and compelling story in their own right, it's how these stories come together which makes this series so powerful, romantic and real," the director said in a statement.

Bindra said though the elements of the show are rooted in Indian values, "Bandish Bandits" is a modern musical romance that will appeal to a global audience.

"We can't wait to take Prime members on a journey of love, differences and discovery, led by the supremely talented Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry, against a backdrop of soulful music," he added.

"'Bandish Bandits' is a musical romance about a young couple caught in a fusion of contrasting worlds, traditions and musical gharanas. It's the first of its genre for Prime Video and we are thrilled to be bringing it to Prime members in India and around the world," added Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)