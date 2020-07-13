Taking to her Instagram page, Surbhi Chandna announced the return of the popular Indian television show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead roles. With the lockdown restrictions eased in the country the productions of many projects has resumed. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been one of those projects. The actors started shooting for the TV show sometime back and the latest episodes will start airing on the TV beginning tonight. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Anupamaa Undergo Timeslot Changes, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Remains Unchanged (Deets Inside).

Surbhi begins the video in a Kyun Ki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi style as she welcomes the camera into her home. She asks the viewers if they missed her.

The Sanjivani actress also wished Parth Samthaan a speedy recover. The actor, who plays the role of Anurag on the TV show Kasautii Zindagi Kay, tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago.

Check out Surbhi Chandna's post here

Surbhi has also announced that she will be hosting a live chat session with her fans under the hashtag #KomebackSerialsKa on Hotstar. In the coming days, more TV shows will make a comeback on TV. The production of movies and serials had shutdown across the world due to COVID-19 pandemic.

