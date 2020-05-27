Entertenment News | 'Doctor Strange' Director Scott Derrickson to Helm 'Labyrinth' Sequel

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, May 27 (PTI) "Doctor Strange" director Scott Derrickson has boarded the sequel to 1980s musical fantasy "Labyrinth", which starred music icon David Bowie and actor Jennifer Connelly.

According to Variety, the TriStar Pictures project will be penned by Maggie Levin, known for writing and directing "Into the Dark: My Valentine".

Sony announced the project on Tuesday, saying "Labyrinth" has been a cult classic for over three decades, leading to tie-in novels, comic books, video games, screenings and even an annual fan masquerade ball.

The original, directed by the late Jim Henson, followed Connelly's character attempting to reach the centre of an enormous maze to rescue her infant brother.

Bowie portrayed the villainous Jareth, the Goblin King.

"Star Wars" veteran George Lucas executive produced the 1986 film.

Jim Henson's daughter, producer Lisa Henson is backing the movie via The Jim Henson Company. Her brother Brian Henson is attached to executive produce.

Derrickson is also executive producing with frequent collaborator, C Robert Cargill. PTI

