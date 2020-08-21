Los Angeles, Aug 21 (PTI) Comedy Central is no longer moving ahead with the seventh season of the show "Drunk History".

The comedy series, which ran for six seasons since its debut in 2013, has been cancelled by the network, reported Variety.

The Derek Waters-hosted series was renewed for the seventh season in 2019 and had started filming new episodes before the coronavirus pandemic led to the oroduction shutdown.

Comedy Central decided to axe the series as it is now moving away from live-action scripted shows in favour of adult animation.

The show features a changing cast of actors and comedians who re-create historical events. It began as a web series on Waters' YouTube page before moving over to Funny or Die.

The concept from the start entailed an inebriated narrator, often a burgeoning comedian or UCB sketch artist, who regales an obscure historical tale which is then reenacted by famous stars.

Tiffany Haddish, Winona Ryder, Maya Rudolph, Seth Rogen, Kirsten Dunst, Will Ferrell, Tessa Thompson, Vanessa Hudgens, Colni Hanks, Quest Love and Lin-Manuel Miranda are some of the popular names to have appearanced on the series.

