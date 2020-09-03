Los Angeles, Sep 3 (PTI) Long-running medical drama "Grey's Anatomy" will start shooting for its season 17 soon.

According to Variety, the first two episodes of the new season could commence filming as early as next week.

However, there is no news as to when the 17th season will air on ABC.

The chapter 16 of the acclaimed series, created by Shonda Rhimes, was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic and wrapped up with its episode 21, which aired on April 9.

The show's writer Krista Vernoff had recently said "Grey's Anatomy" will tackle the pandemic in the upcoming season.

"We're going to address this pandemic for sure. There's no way to be a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of our lifetimes," she had said during an online panel discussion.

