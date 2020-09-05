Los Angeles, Sep 5 (PTI) HBO Max has roped in filmmaker Rachel Lee Goldenberg to helm the pilot episode of its upcoming comedy "Minx".

Goldenberg is best known for musical romantic comedy "Valley Girl". She is currently looking forward to the release of her latest feature "Unpregnant" on HBO Max.

"Minx", written by Ellen Rapoport, is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centres around an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women.

The project hails from Paul Feig's Feigco Entertainment and Lionsgate TV, reported Deadline.

Rapoport will also serve as executive producer alongside Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco.

