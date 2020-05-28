Entertenment News | Henry Cavill in Talks to Return as Superman in Upcoming DC Film

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, May 28 (PTI) Actor Henry Cavill is in negotiations to reprise the role of Superman/ Clark Kent in an upcoming DC Comics movie.

Representatives for studio Warner Bros and Cavill could not be reached for comment on Wednesday, reported Variety.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Steps Out For a Grocery Shopping 'Adventure' Amid Lockdown (View Pic).

The British star first appeared as the superhero in 2013's "Man of Steel", and later reprised his role in "Superman V Batman" and "Justice League". All three films were directed by Zack Snyder.

The development about Cavill's return comes days after Snyder recently announced the long-rumoured 'Snyder Cut' of "Justice League" for HBO Max.

Also Read | Sunny Leone Shows How She's Practising Social Distancing and Enjoying the Beauty Of Nature in Los Angeles (View Pic).

But according to an insider, the actor would not be gearing up for the director's cut.

It would, in fact, be a cameo in one of DC's upcoming films, which include "Aquaman 2", "The Suicide Squad" and "The Batman".

In the December 2019 cover story with Men's Health magazine, Cavill said he had "not given up on the role".

"The cape is in the closet. It's still mine," he revealed.

"I'm not just going to sit quietly in the dark as all this stuff is going on. There's a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into," he added.

Cavill's most recent big-screen outing was 2018's "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" alongside franchise veteran Tom Cruise.

The actor made his streaming debut with 2019 Netflix fantasy drama "The Witcher". PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)