Los Angeles, Sep 5 (PTI) Filmmaker James Ponsoldt is in negotiation to direct the upcoming feature "Nothing To See Here".

The movie is based on author Kevin Wilson's novel of the same which was published in October 2019 by HarperCollins imprint Ecco, reported Deadline.

If finalised, the project will mark the director's reunion with Scott Neustadter and Michael H Weber, the scribes of his 2013 critically-acclaimed feature "The Spectacular Now".

Described as a "humorous, emotional story of class, family, love and friendship", the film focuses on the relationship between Lillian and Madison, two former boarding school friends from completely different backgrounds.

"A decade after Lillian's sudden and controversial expulsion from school, Madison is married to a prominent senator and Lillian still lives at home with her mother. So the last thing Lilian expects is a job offer from her old friend.

"The job: taking care of Madison's step-children. The twist: there is something not quite right about these kids," the official plotline read.

The project, which hails from 3000 Pictures, will be produced by Neustadter and Weber, with Wilson serving as executive producer.

