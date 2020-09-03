Los Angeles, Sep 3 (PTI) Filmmaker Brady Corbet has cast Joel Edgerton, Mark Rylance and Marion Cotillard for his next feature, immigrant drama "The Brutalist".

The film, dubbed as an "epic saga and unconventional love story", will also feature actors Sebastian Stan, Vanessa Kirby, Alessandro Nivola and Stacy Martin, reported Deadline.

Corbet, who last directed Natalie Portman and Jude Law-starrer "Vox Lux", has also penned the script with his collaborator Mona Fastvold.

The movie will chronicle 30 years in the life of a visionary architect named Laszlo Toth (Edgerton) and his wife Erzsebet (Cotillard) who flee post-war Europe to rebuild their legacy and witness the birth of modern America.

However, their lives are changed forever by a mysterious and wealthy client (Rylance).

The project will be produced by Andrew Lauren and DJ Gugenheim for Andrew Lauren Productions (ALP), Brian Young for Three Six Zero, and Trevor Matthews and Nick Gordon for Brookstreet Pictures.

Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler, and David Hinojosa of Killer Films will serve as executive producers on the movie, which is expected to start production in January.

