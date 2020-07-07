Los Angeles, Jul 7 (PTI) Superhero series "Stargirl" has secured a second season at The CW.

The renewal, which comes midway through the show's first season, will see the network and its digital platforms become the exclusive home of the series starting with its second chapter.

According to Variety, the second installment of the live-action series, fronted by Brec Bassinger, will debut exclusively on The CW and stream the next day on the network's streaming platform DC Universe.

"Stargirl" follows Courtney Whitmore (Bassinger), a struggling high-schooler who relocates to Blue Valley, Nebraska when her mother Barbara (Amy Whitmore) gets married.

After finding out that her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) was Starman's sidekick Stripesy, Courtney uses his old Cosmic Staff to become Stargirl and inspire an unlikely group of young heroes to fight villains of the past.

The series also stars Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, among others. PTI

