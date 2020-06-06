Entertenment News | TBS Greenlights 'Tournament of Laughs' with Jason Sudeikis as Host

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, Jun 6 (PTI) Actor Jason Sudeikis will be hosting a new comedy competition series for TBS network.

Titled "Tournament of Laughs", the show has received a seven-episode order from the cabler and will premiere on June 21, Variety reported.

It will present 32 comedians facing off in a hilarious, single-elimination bracket-style tournament, with each episode featuring multiple match-ups.

The comics will go head-to-head virtually to out-funny one another with Sudeikis acting as the master of ceremonies and providing colour commentary.

The comedians, who will be taking part in the series, include Jeff Ross, Margaret Cho, Gilbert Gottfried, Judah Friedlander, Michael Rapaport, Jim Norton, Fortune Feimster, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Natasha Leggero and Cameron Esposito, Godfrey.

Every week, the comics will film, produce and star in their own videos, ranging from stand-up sets to song parodies and whatever else they can dream up.

Viewers will vote on the winner of each matchup until the final, when a panel of comedy experts will crown the winner.

The production will also make donations to the United Nations Foundation's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and Black Lives Matter. PTI

