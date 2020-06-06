Entertenment News | There's a Lot of Mileage in 'Alien': Ridley Scott

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, Jun 6 (PTI) Veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott is ready to make more instalments in his "Alien" film series as he believes there is still a "lot of mileage" left in the franchise.

The 82-year-old had kickstarted the franchise with 1979's "Alien", about the crew of the commercial space tug named Nostromo, who encounter the eponymous Alien, a deadly and aggressive extraterrestrial set loose on the ship.

Headlined by Sigourney Weaver, the film was followed by three sequels -- "Aliens" (1986), "Alien 3" (1992) and "Alien Resurrection" (1997). However, Scott didn't direct any of the films.

The director returned to the franchise with two prequel movies -- "Prometheus" (2012) and "Alien: Covenant" (2017). He now hopes to make a third part of the series.

"I still think there's a lot of mileage in 'Alien', but I think you'll have to now re-evolve," Scott told The Los Angeles Times in an interview.

The veteran filmmaker also discussed the form the third film could take if he decides to make it.

"What I always thought when I was making the first one (was), 'Why would a creature like this be made and why was it travelling in – what I always thought was – a kind of war-craft, which was carrying a cargo of these eggs? What was the purpose of the vehicle and what was the purpose of the eggs?'

"That's the thing to question – who, why, and for what purpose is the next idea, I think," Scott said. PTI

