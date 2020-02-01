EU Lowers UK Flags Outside Parliament

World. (File Image)

Brussels, Jan 31 (AFP) European officials removed the British flag outside the European Parliament buildings in Brussels and Strasbourg on Friday and took it down from the European Council.

The flags were removed from the main institutions of the bloc four hours ahead of Britain's midnight departure, symbolising its withdrawal from the European Union.

The blue and gold EU flag was raised in place of the British one, alongside those of the 27 remaining member states, 47 years after the UK first joined the union. (AFP)

