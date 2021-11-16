Actor Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday lauded the Supreme Court Collegium's decision to approve the proposal for the elevation of advocate Saurabh Kirpal as the first judge in Delhi High Court, belonging to the LGBTQ community. The Supreme Court Collegium, on Monday, approved the proposal for the elevation of Saurabh Kirpal, senior advocate, as Judge in the Delhi High Court. Saurabh Kirpal Set To Become First Gay Judge of High Court As SC Collegium Approves Proposal For His Elevation As Delhi HC Judge.

Lauding the decision, Farhan wrote, "Historic day as the Supreme Court collegium has picked Saurabh Kirpal to be the Judge of Delhi High Court. It is a massive step forward in sensitising minds to focus on merit and not on sexual orientation. What is a first today should hopefully be norm tomorrow. Kudos."The Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, recommended the elevation of Kirpal in its meeting held on November 11, 2021. Saurabh Kirpal, Advocate In Delhi HC Recommended By Collegium For Elevation To Judgeship; Could Become India's First Openly Gay Judge.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on November 11, 2021, has approved the proposal for elevation of Saurabh Kirpal, advocate, as Judge in the Delhi High Court," a statement by the collegium said. The three-member collegium that makes recommendations for judges of High Courts comprises Justice UU Lalit and Justice AM Khanwilkar.

As per media reports, in October 2017 the Delhi High Court Collegium had unanimously recommended Saurabh Kirpal, for the appointment as the permanent judge of the Delhi High Court. Delay in recommending Kirpal's name is being considered due to his sexual orientation, as Kirpal would be India's first openly gay judge. Kirpal's name has been repeatedly sent to the government, which previously had stalled processing of the recommendation.

