Female Auto-Rickshaw Driver Shital Sarode Gives Free Ride to Needy in Mumbai During Coronavirus Lockdown

Auto-Rickshaw Driver Shital Sarode (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, April 20: A female auto-rickshaw driver in Mumbai has decided to give a free ride to the needy during the coronavirus lockdown. Shital Sarode, the auto-rickshaw driver living at Ghatkoper, helps people by giving free of cost service during lockdown to reach their destinations.

Speaking to ANI, Sarode said: "I am driving auto-rickshaw in lockdown so that I can help the people in this difficult time." Delhi's 1st COVID-19 Patient Treated With Plasma Therapy Recovers at Maxis Healthcare Hospital, Tests Negative Twice.

"I feel happy. I am not doing this work for money. Prior to lockdown, I was driving rickshaw and earned money for my family. But now I am driving auto-rickshaw for social service and to help the people in need," added Sarode.

She further said: "If anyone is faced with an emergency, I help him or her free of cost. I take poor people to the place where the food is distributed for them."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)