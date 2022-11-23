New Delhi, Nov 23: Leading multiplex chain INOX Leisure Ltd. announced on Wednesday that it is all set to live screen matches from FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 across its 22 multiplexes in 15 cities in India. The move means that football fanatics can watch the matches at INOX multiplexes in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Pune, Goa, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Kolkata, Siliguri, Surat, Indore, Vadodara, Dhanbad, and Thrissur, adding to the FIFA Football World Cup frenzy in India.FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F Points Table Updated Live: Croatia on Top Spot After Goalless Draw Against Morocco

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 began from November 20, with the Round of 16 kicking off from December 2, with the final scheduled for December 18. 32 of the best international teams in the world will battle it out to win the coveted title. The tournament unarguably produced one of the biggest shocking results in the history of the competition when Saudi Arabia defeated a Lionel Messi-led Argentina 2-1 in a Group C match at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Tuesday.

"There are certain things that bring people together in our country, and sports is one of them. We are thrilled to bring the most-awaited sporting event, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, to the big cinema screens at INOX."

"With this initiative, we aim to provide our patrons with an opportunity to create unforgettable experiences and memories while feeling the pulsating energy as if one were in the stadium itself. We are proud to take our content innovation journey forward with sports, through this historic screening. We look forward to welcoming our guests and let them soak in an immersive football-viewing fun at INOX," said Alok Tandon, Chief Executive Officer - INOX Leisure Limited.

INOX had earlier signed an agreement with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to live screen all matches played by India in the eighth edition of the Men's T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November, where the side reached the semi-finals, before losing to England by ten wickets.

They had also live screened India's matches in Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE in September. The cinema chain is also the Official Sponsor of the Indian Olympic Association.

