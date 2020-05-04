Fiinovation Provides Technical Support for a COVID-19 Relief and Awareness Project in Mahesana, Gujarat, Supported by Sandvik

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Amid country wide lockdown to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation), provides technical support for a COVID-19 Relief and Awareness project in Mahesana, Gujrat, supported by Sandvik Asia Pvt. Ltd., a renowned high-tech and global engineering group.The intervention aims to facilitate essential monthly supplies to the marginalised community during the crisis, and raise awareness on COVID-19 as the underprivileged section of the society continue to remain the worst hit. The project will be implemented in Rajpur village and other surrounding villages near Sandvik's plant in Gujarat and will support the food and hygiene needs of over 500 underprivileged families throughout the lockdown.Dr Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO, Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation) while talking about the intervention said: "The country is facing an unprecedented health and economic crisis and our foremost duty is to act responsibly. In these trying times, we will continue to address urgent needs of our communities and help protect the vulnerable with our relief efforts."Gurumukhi Adiwasi Vikas Trust, a non-profit organisation working towards the holistic upliftment of tribal and rural communities, will implement the project on ground. Temporary Distribution Centres (DC) will be established for the purpose of regular distribution of dry ration kits and hygiene kits. The intervention also aims to conduct various awareness programmes to educate the beneficiaries for containment and prevention of COVID-19.With the implementation of lockdown across the country, Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation) along with its trusted partners is working day in and day out to ensure food and life essentials reach people who are facing extreme deprivation due to financial strain imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)