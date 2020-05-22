Fire Breaks out at Kirti Nagar Area in Delhi, No Casualties Reported

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Chuna Bhatti slum area in Kirti Nagar in the national capital late night on Thursday.More than two dozen fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. No casualties have been reported yet."At around 11.20 pm in the night, we got the information that a fire broke out in the Chuna Bhatti slum at Kirti Nagar. Around 45 vehicles are engaged in the fire-fighting operation. There are no reports of any casualty till now. Fire is under control," said Rajesh Panwar, Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)