First Evacuation Flight from Gulf to Karnataka on May 12

Mangaluru, May 9 (PTI) The first evacuation flight from Dubai to Mangaluru to bring citizens stranded there due to COVID-19 lockdown will arrive here on May 12.

In a tweet, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda said the flight, which was originally scheduled to reach here on May 14, has been rescheduled by two days after constant persuasion from non- resident Indians.

"Air India has pre-scheduled the Special Evacuation Flight from Dubai to Mangalore on 14/5/2020 to 12/5/2020 after constant persuade. New Schedule: Flight no - IX 0384 Timing: Dubai - 16:10 Mangalore - 21:10 *All timings local," he tweeted.

The Centre has arranged two flights from Gulf countries to Karnataka to bring the people stranded there.

The date of the operation of another flight from Doha to Bengaluru will be announced soon, Gowda said.PTI MVG SS

