Fitbit Charge 4 Launches in India

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Fitbit launched its latest Charge 4 smart wearable in India. The all-new fitness tracker boasts enhanced battery backup and built-in GPS. Fitbit Charge 4 comes with up to seven days of battery life, a swim-proof design, heart-rate tracking, guided breathing, female health tracking, and sleep tools. It also features Active Zone Minutes which is a personalized heart rate metric that tracks physical activity beyond steps to help the wearer move more efficiently every day, the official release notes.Fitbit Charge 4 will be available in stores and online worldwide starting in April 2020. It will be priced at INR 14,999 for black, rosewood, and storm blue/black variants. The special edition Charge 4 in Granite Reflective/ Black Woven band will be available at INR 16,999. (ANI)

