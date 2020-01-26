Five People from Rajasthan Honoured with Padma Shri

Jaipur, Jan 26 (PTI) Conservationist and environmentalist Himmata Ram Bhambu, also known as Ratna Ram of Rajasthan, is among the five people from the state who have been awarded the Padma Shri this year.

Bhambu, a nature lover, has made matchless contribution to promote environmental protection by planting millions of saplings in the desert, according to an official statement.

Usha Chaumar, Sundaram Verma, Ustad Anwar Khan Manganiyar and Sartaj Munna are the other awardees.

Chaumar and Verma have been honoured with the country's fourth highest civilian award for outstanding service in social work, while Ustad Manganiyar and Sartaj Munna for outstanding work in the field of arts.

Chaumar in collaboration with Sulabh International is working to raise awareness about cleanliness in Rajasthan for the last seven years.

Bhajan singer Sartaj Munna, or Master Krishna is popular for singing bhajans on cows.

Verma has contributed significantly to promote afforestation. He has developed a dry land agroforestry technology for conservation of environment and biodiversity in Shekhawati region of the state.

The work of Ustad Manganiyar to bring the art of Rajasthan to the country and abroad is incomparable.

The Padma Shri for this year has been awarded to a total of 118 eminent personalities across fields of art, literature and education, medicine, trade and industry, sports, public affairs, social work and science and engineering. PTI AG

