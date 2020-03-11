Focus is Rajya Sabha Elections Not Floor Test, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Tuesday that the party does not care about the floor test at this moment and is rather focussing on the Rajya Sabha elections."Why should we care about the floor test. Right now our only concern is the Rajya Sabha," Chouhan told reporters here when asked to comment about the ongoing political crisis in the state.The election for 55 seats of the Upper House of the Parliament from 17 states will be held on March 26.Earlier Congress leaders had expressed confidence that they have the numbers in the assembly for a floor test."They can say whatever they want," Chouhan responded when asked about the same.The developments come amid the political crisis that has engulfed the state after Jyotiraditya Scindia, a prominent face of the Congress, resigned from the party earlier today.Scindia's decision to leave Congress was followed by the resignation from 22 party MLAs loyal to him. The legislators who have resigned include six ministers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)