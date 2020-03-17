For Resignations to Be Considered MLAs Should Be Present in Person: Speaker Writes to MP Governor

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati on Tuesday wrote to Governor Lalji Tandon and said that the resignations of the 16 MLAs have been received but they are under consideration as they were not present in person according to the rules of the House. "I received resignations of 16 MLAs through other people. The MLAs were directed to be present in person according to rules of House but none of them complied. The resignations are under consideration," Speaker NP Prajapati said in the letter.Prajapati also said that the family members of some of the MLAs have expressed concerns over their safety."Family members of some of the 16 MLAs have expressed concerns over the safety of the MLAs. I am very worried about these MLAs and request you to take concrete steps to allay our fears," the letter further stated.Earlier today the rebel Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh had held a press conference in Bengaluru stating that they were staying away from Bhopal on their own and had resigned following dissatisfaction with Kamal Nath's style of leadership.Moreover, the Supreme Court had issued notice to the Madhya Pradesh government and scheduled the hearing for 10:30 am on Wednesday in the plea filed by former MP CM, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and others to hold immediate floor test in the state Assembly. (ANI)

