Foreign Tourists' Queries Flood 'Stranded in India' Portal: Tourism Ministry

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) The Ministry of Tourism has received over 500 requests from foreign tourists on its 'Stranded in India' portal which it launched on March 31, the ministry said in a statement.

A majority of queries have been about information on travelling back to their home countries or for extension of their visas to stay in India due to their inability to return home in the wake of the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The foreign tourists stuck in small towns and rural areas in India have also sought information on how to reach metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai from where they can take flights back to their own countries once the lockdown is over, the ministry said.

The ministry said it is also providing assistance to tourists and addressing their queries in coordination with and support of the Ministry of External Affairs and state officials. The tourism ministry has also been coordinating with embassies regarding problems faced by the foreign tourists.

"A majority of the requests received from foreign tourists are about seeking information for travelling back to their home countries and also looking at extension of the visas to stay in India while they cannot travel back.

"The other issue being faced by tourists travelling within India is reaching metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai from where flights can be taken out of India once lockdown gets lifted," it said.

The Tourism Ministry said that it is working actively with state officials to provide a solution for problems being faced by foreign tourists while emergency requests like the need for food, medicine and care for elderly tourists are being expedited.

The Hotels and Restaurant Division of the Tourism Ministry has been in constant touch with several hotels which are accommodating guests during the lockdown and coordinating with the embassies regarding problems faced by the guests, if any.

Hotels are being requested to follow protocol and extend their support till the departure of such guests are arranged by the embassies, the ministry said.

The ministry has set up a task force comprising of its officials, both at the central and regional levels and representatives of the state tourism departments, to address the issues being brought forward in real time.

The coordination group is working through WhatsApp, emails and telephones to ensure smooth information flow and speedy redressal of issues. It also has a round-the-clock helpline -- 1363 -- which is also ensuring correct and updated information to the tourists.

