Foreigner Suspected of Coronavirus Shifted to Medical Collage: Goa Minister

Panaji (Goa) [India], Jan 29 (ANI): Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane informed that a suspected coronavirus patient has been shifted to the isolation ward of Goa Medical College. "We have come across a suspected case of coronavirus, who is a foreigner travelling from China. The patient has been shifted to the isolation ward at GMC. The medical samples of the patient have been sent for further investigation to Pune, confirmation reports are awaited," Rane tweeted."I would like to assure our citizens that the Task Force is reviewing the preparedness of the situation and are on vigil to tackle the virus," he added.Meanwhile, Goa Leader of Opposition, Digambar Kamat, has appealed to all in the region to not panic."Let us not panic. Let us all be alert and careful. Prevention is better than cure. Let us all maintain hygiene. I urge Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane to take preventive steps on priority," Kamat said.Meanwhile, another suspect of the coronavirus in Chandigarh has been shifted to the isolation ward of a hospital.Dr Vikas Suri, PGI Chandigarh, said, "A patient suffering from fever and cold was admitted to the hospital. Since he recently returned from China, we shifted him to the isolation ward as per government guidelines. We have sent samples of his blood and throat swab to National Institute of Virology." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)