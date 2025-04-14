Dubai, Apr 13: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been re-appointed as the chairperson of the ICC men's cricket committee and his longtime national teammate VVS Laxman too has been picked again as one the panel members, the game's global governing body said on Sunday. Ganguly, who led the Indian team with distinction for five years from 2000 to 2005, was first appointed as the committee's chair in 2021. Sourav Ganguly Reveals How Sachin Tendulkar Tricked Him to Eat Crocodile Meat by Saying It's Chicken (Watch Video).

Ganguly, 52, had replaced compatriot Anil Kumble, who stepped down after serving a maximum of three, three-year terms. Besides Ganguly and Laxman, former Afghanistan player Hamid Hassan, West Indies batting great Desmond Haynes, South Africa's Test and ODI skipper Temba Bavuma, and ex-England batter Jonathan Trott were appointed to the committee. Sourav Ganguly Seen in a New Avatar! Former Indian Cricketer Wears Police Uniform As He Features in Promo for Netflix's 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' (Watch Video).

The new ICC women's cricket committee comprises former New Zealand off-spinner Catherine Campbell as its chairperson with former Australian player and Avril Fahey and Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Pholetsi Moseki as the other members.