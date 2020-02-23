Former DU Professor Novy Kapadia Not Able to Avail Pension, Allege Teachers

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Eminent football writer and former Delhi University professor Novy Kapadia has been rendered bedridden and is not being able to avail pension benefits, according to a section of teachers.

Executive Council member Rajesh Jha on Saturday claimed that the university had meted out "shabby" treatment to Kapadia, who has served it for more than 40 years.

"In a sudden turn of events, he has been confined to a wheelchair and bed for life. Delhi University is sitting over a bunch files relating to pensionary benefits of superannuated teachers," Jha said.

Kapadia is one such victim of "apathy" and indifference, and has been denied regular pension since he retired almost two years ago, Jha alleged.

"His critical medical condition owing to autoimmune disorder has rendered him partially disabled and confined him to the four walls of the small rented apartment," Jha said.

The well-known sports commentator is currently surviving with the help of former students and a professional attendant, according to the executive council member, who demanded justice for Kapadia.

Other teachers took to social media to demand justice for Kapadia, who had served as the DU deputy proctor from 2003-2010 and held several other posts.

There was no immediate reaction available from the DU. PTI

