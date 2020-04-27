Former Nepal Minister Slashes Son's Marriage Expense; Donates Rs 5 Lakh for Coronavirus Fight

World. (File Image)

Kathmandu, Apr 27 (PTI) A senior Nepali Congress leader and former minister has set an example for others by cutting down on the expenses during his son's marriage and donating Rs five lakh to the administration in his electoral constituency to fight the coronavirus.

Krishna Prasad Sitaula, the former home minister of Nepal and a senior Congress leader, donated Rs five lakh (INR 3.12 lakh) as relief to a provincial administration on the occasion of his son's marriage, which was a low-key affair amidst the lockdown as the nation battles against the coronavirus.

Sitaula's family did not organise any feast for their son Shyam Prasad Sitaula's marriage and instead donated Rs five lakh to the local government in constituency in Jhapa district when the country is fighting against coronavirus outbreak.

The deadly coronavirus has so far infected 52 people in the Himalayan nation, with no deaths.

The simple wedding ceremony of Shyam Prasad, who got married to Manisha Bimali, a student pursuing education in India, was conducted on Sunday, when the Hindu's in the country celebrated Akshyaya Tritiya festival.

Only four people, wearing masks, accompanied the bride and the groom in the vehicle during the marriage procession, sources said.

There were only ten people at the house when the marriage procession reached there. The wedding ceremony was also short.

"We were not planning to conduct the marriage ceremony in a grand manner in such a difficult situation. The wedding date was fixed three months ago and the function was conducted by maintaining social distance," Sitaula told reporters.

Nepal on Sunday extended the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus till May 7.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)