Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 3 (ANI): A group of tourists from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, including Hyderabad resident Salmon Raj, have sought urgent assistance from the Central and State governments after being stranded in Bahrain amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

The group had travelled to Bahrain on a tourist visa on February 24 and was scheduled to return to Hyderabad after four days. However, their departure plans were disrupted following sudden hostilities, which led to airport closures and flight cancellations.

In a video message, Salmon Raj appealed to the Centre and the state governments for immediate evacuation. "We are requesting the Government of India and the Governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for help. We came here on a tourist visa, and when we went to the airport to return, bombs were falling, and missiles were being fired. The check-in counters were closed, and there was no proper response," Raj said.

Describing the situation as "very dangerous," he added that several elderly people are part of the group and are struggling without access to essential medicines. "Some of us have diabetes and high blood pressure. Without prescriptions, medicines are not being given here. We are staying in crowded apartments, and our condition is terrible. Telugu people here are somehow providing us one meal a day," he said.

Raj urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to intervene. "We request you to arrange safe transport for us back to our homeland at the earliest," he said.

An elderly woman in the group echoed the plea, saying their funds have been exhausted. "All our money is finished. It is difficult even to eat. Our families in India are worried. Please help us return home," she said.

Another 73-year-old woman said her medicines for blood pressure and diabetes had run out. "They are not giving medicines without a prescription. Please show compassion and help us reach home quickly," she appealed. (ANI)

