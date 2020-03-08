Four Held on Robbery Charge in UP's Mathura

Mathura, Mar 8 (PTI) Police here claimed to have solved a case involving a robbery of over Rs 1 lakh with the arrest of four people within 24 hours of the crime.

SSP Gaurav Grover said police recovered the entire looted amount from the four accused, including the cleaner of the truck.

The crime had allegedly taken place near Laxminagar falling under the Yamunapar police station on Saturday night, the officer said, adding that the plan was hatched by truck cleaner Rinku.

The plan was translated into action when Rainku was returning from Sahibabad with driver Rajkumar, the SSP said.

According to the officer, Rinku had told his associates that the owner of the truck owed him Rs 60,000.

He asked them to give him Rs 50,000 and keep the rest.

Police said they nabbed Rakesh and Rafan, both residents Lakhanpur village in

Rudawal of Rajasthan's Bharatpur; and Devendra, a resident of Shyamo in Agra in the early hours on Sunday.

Grover said two motorcycles, a country-made pistol, two live cartridges and two knives were also recovered.

