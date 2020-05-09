Four More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, Tally Rises to 67

Dehradun, May 9 (PTI) Four more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Saturday, taking the state's tally of positive cases to 67.

The latest cases were reported from Udham Singh Nagar district, Director National Health Mission Yugal Kishore Pant said.

All of them were caught by police while entering the district from outside the state without valid passes and kept in institutional quarantine, the official said.

They are residents of Uttarakhand with a travel history to Maharashtra, Gujarat and Haryana, Pant said.

With this, COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand have risen to 67, out of which 46 patients have been discharged after recovery and one has died.

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 20.

The rate of COVID-19 positive cases in Uttarakhand is 0.76 per cent and recovery rate 69 per cent which is better than the national average, Pant said, adding that average recovery time in the state is 16 days.

Fatality rate is 1.49 per cent and the doubling rate stands at 38 days, he said.

