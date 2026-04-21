Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 21 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Tuesday made a final appeal to voters ahead of the April 23 Assembly elections, urging them to support his party's "Whistle" symbol and promising to resist political pressure from established parties.

In a message shared on X, Vijay addressed the voters as his "own kin" and thanking them for their continued support since his entry into politics. Positioning himself as a people-centric leader, he alleged that his party has faced sustained pressure from political opponents.

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"Who else but those who, from the day I entered politics to express gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu--my own kin who have given me everything--have inflicted unspeakable pressures, constraints, and heartaches upon us until now? Our people know well our political adversary, the anti-people evil force DMK, and the BJP, a resolute power that battles in the field against policy adversaries and many others," Vijay said.

https://x.com/TVKVijayHQ/status/2046431263842808183

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The actor-turned politician asserted that his political journey is driven solely by public welfare and dismissed any suggestion that he would yield to intimidation. "This Vijay, who entered politics solely for the people and their welfare, will he bow to the pressures of fascist-minded, anti-people parties? Will he cower and kowtow to the threats and coercions of diversionary investment corporations? He cannot be subdued by flaunting benefits to rein in your son. Nor can he be intimidated by wielding authority to threaten your brother," he said.

Projecting TVK as a rising force in Tamil Nadu politics, Vijay described the party as a movement rooted in social justice and public support. "By divine grace, with the support of nature, alongside the mighty women's power, the mighty youth power, the mighty people's power, and the resounding support of our comrades worldwide, the Tamil Nadu Victory League has entered the fray as the primary political force--its aim for the welfare of Tamil Nadu's people and its impact cannot be shaken by any corporate hand, and in the coming election, our people will deliver the fitting lesson to make them realize this," he added.

Vijay further said TVK represents "an immeasurable deep ocean" and "a fortress guarding social justice," questioning whether such a force could be defeated by "corrupt or fascist powers."

He also cautioned voters against supporting other parties, alleging that money power and selfish political interests were influencing the electoral landscape. "If you vote for any other symbol, it will only become support for divisive forces," he said.

Making a direct appeal, Vijay urged voters to turn out in large numbers. "On April 23, I earnestly request you to come out with your families and vote for the 'Whistle' symbol. Let us create history. Victory is certain," he said.

Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The key contest remains between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the NDA led by AIADMK, while Vijay's TVK seeks to emerge as a significant third force. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)