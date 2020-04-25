Frame Suitable Policy on Migrant Workers Crisis: Gehlot to Shah

Jaipur, Apr 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday demanded from the Centre to fame a suitable policy to address the crisis involving migrant workers stuck up in various states away from their homes amid the COVID-triggered lockdown since March 25.

Gehlot raised the issue during his telephonic talk with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday and demanded for smooth movement of migrant workers, including those of Rajasthan, stranded in various parts of the country.

In a series of tweets, the chief minister said he has been raising the matter since the day one for a strategy but there is no clarity on the matter.

He also suggested that special trains should be run to help labourers reach their homes.

He also sought to assure labourers that efforts were being made to bring them back home and asked them to remain calm.

"Since Day one, I have been saying a strategy must be devised for a smooth movement of migrant workers stranded across the country, but unfortunately there is no clarity on the same," Gehlot said in a tweet.

He said a planned strategy with a unified command structure of communication to the states can be more fruitful instead of un-officially communicating to different states by different officers such as MHA and Cabinet secretariat to facilitate movement of students and migrant workers.

"This is not a comprehensive solution for the migrant problem we are facing," he said, adding only a meticulously planned strategy with proper mode of commuting such as special trains to be run by GOI will solve the problem.

The chief minister was of the view that special trains should be started to facilitate workers reach their home and there should be one policy across the country instead of allowing one state to do so.

"I appeal to all my brothers and sisters from Rajasthan stranded in various parts of the country to stay calm and have patience. We are trying to bring you back to your home. We are in touch with MHA and with CMs of different states for your safe return," he said.

Gehlot also suggested that the Centre should officially communicate with states in a planned manner on the basis of integrated command structure instead of unofficial communication by the officers of Cabinet Secretariat and Home Ministry with states.

On the other hand, official sources said allowing migrant workers in Surat, Gujarat to go to their native places after getting permission would demoralise labourers in other areas. Therefore the Centre should address the issue in a planned manned.

