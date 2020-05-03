Free Ration Distributed to over 9 Cr People in April: West Bengal Police

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 3 (ANI): West Bengal Police on Sunday said free ration for over 9 crore persons were distributed from 21,200 ration shops in April amid COVID-19 outbreak.The state Police said action is being taken against those who are creating and circulating fake news over the ration issue in the state."Free ration for more than 9 Crores persons was distributed from 21,200 ration shops during April. The licence of 42 MR dealers was suspended and 37 arrested. Action is also being taken against those who are creating and circulating fake news over the ration issue," WB Police said in a tweet.Meanwhile, the state government announced health insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh for frontline COVID-19 workers, including journalists.West Bengal has reported 922 coronavirus cases, including 33 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

