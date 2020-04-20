Free Ration Supplies Should Be Distributed Amongst Poor in State: WB Guv Dhankhar

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 20 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said that free ration supplies should be distributed amongst the poor in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna."High time to give FREE RATION under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna @PMOIndia. Urged State Food Minister and Principal Secretary @MamataOfficial for urgent update in view of CS response and UOI/FCI inputs. Hope to have way forward interaction with Minister and Secretary," Governor Dhankhar tweeted.India is under a nation-wide lockdown that was imposed on March 25 to stem the spread of coronavirus which has claimed over 500 lives in the country.In his address to the nation on April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3. (ANI)

