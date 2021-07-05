Friends actors Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, who have remained in touch even after the iconic sitcom ended, reunited on the US Independence Day. Taking to Instagram, Courteney shared a picture with Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston showing how they celebrated the July 4 holiday.

"Happy 4th! xoxo," she captioned the post. Friends Star Matthew Perry Once Said ‘No’ To Kissing Sarah Paulson at a Make-Out Party.

The reunion post of the trio has garnered a lot of love from social media users.

"My favourites in one frame. Love you guys," a user commented. "The best girls ever," another one wrote. Jennifer, Courteney and Lisa were recently seen in the reunion episode of their hit sitcom 'Friends'. Actors David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry were also a part of the episode. Friends Star Jennifer Aniston Has No Plans to Marry But Hopes to Find a ‘Fantastic Partner’.

'Friends' originally aired for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004. The beloved sitcom followed the story of six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City. The reunion special episode, which is available to stream on Zee5 in India, was all about living the aura of the famous sitcom and taking fans on an emotional joyride.

The cast could be seen reliving the moments that they shared together on and off-screen. Some of the cast members even recreated their famous moments from the show that made them a viral hit in the late 1990s and the early 2000s.

