Gas Fumes Leak Again from Tanker at Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): Gas fumes again started leaking from the tanker where the styrene leakage had happened on Thursday."Gas fumes leaking again from the tanker where there was Styrene leakage today. Around 50 fire staffers, with National Disaster Response Force's (NDRF) support, are carrying out the operation. We've ordered the evacuation of villages in 2-3 km radius for safe side precautions," said Sandeep Anand, Visakhapatnam District Fire Officer.He further said that 10 more fire tenders, including 2 foam tenders, are currently present at the spot and ambulances are ready for any emergency.More information is awaited. (ANI)

