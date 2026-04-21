Guwahati, Assam - April 21, 2026: Genius30, an independent data analytics and research collective, has released findings from its large-scale public opinion study titled “Raijor Raai – The People’s Perspective.” The study is based on responses collected from over 50,000 verified participants across 126 assembly segments of Assam, positioning it among the most extensive data-driven public sentiment studies conducted in the region.

Scale and Execution of the Survey

The survey was conducted over multiple phases, covering diverse geographic regions including Upper, Lower, and Middle Assam. Participants were engaged through a structured combination of telephonic outreach and digital interfaces, enabling the team to gather responses from both urban and semi-urban populations.

To ensure data reliability, the organisation implemented multi-layer verification protocols, including respondent validation, duplication checks, and consistency analysis. The large sample size allowed the study to capture a broad spectrum of perspectives across different age groups, professions, and socio-economic backgrounds.

Technology-Led Research Framework

The project was executed by a team of engineers and data professionals who developed a scalable data collection and auditing system. The framework was designed to minimise manual bias and enhance accuracy through automation and real-time validation.

By treating the exercise as a data engineering project, Genius30 focused on building a structured dataset that reflects ground-level sentiment in a measurable and transparent manner.

Key Observations from the Study

The findings indicate that respondents are increasingly focused on practical, development-oriented priorities. Among the most commonly highlighted areas were:

Infrastructure development and road connectivity

Employment opportunities and transparent recruitment processes

Ease of doing business and support for entrepreneurship

Administrative efficiency and service delivery

Education, skill development, and youth opportunities

The study also observed higher engagement from younger participants, particularly first-time respondents, who demonstrated a strong inclination toward measurable outcomes and long-term growth indicators.

Emphasis on Data Transparency and Insights

According to Genius30, the objective of the study is to create a reliable and scalable model for understanding public perspectives using technology-driven tools.

“This initiative was designed as a large-scale data exercise to better understand citizen priorities through structured and verifiable inputs,” said Nitesh Pandey, Co-lead at Genius30.

“Our approach focuses on ensuring that large datasets can be collected and analysed in a way that remains transparent, unbiased, and useful for broader research and analytical purposes,” added Rajat Agnihotri, Co-lead of the organisation.

About Genius30

Genius30 is a Guwahati-based collective of engineers and data professionals working at the intersection of technology, analytics, and public research. The organisation specialises in building scalable data systems, conducting large-scale studies, and developing digital frameworks aimed at capturing real-world insights across diverse populations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 02:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).