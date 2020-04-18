German Couple Stranded in Lockdown Says People in India Were Compassionate, Took Care

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): A German couple, who was stranded in India after the government enforced a lockdown to contain spread of COVID-19, said that they were touched by the gesture of Indians during this challenging situation.Hike Thor Straten, who came to India on February 2 from Nepal and visited many places in India,, was living in a hotel in Pushkar.She said that the hotel employees took care of them and made them feel like family."I am very lucky that I am in India during this period. Everyone has been so compassionate and took care of us. At the end I am relaxed that I reached Delhi Airport and will catch the flight," Straten told ANI."I missed my mother most in this situation. We are mirror glass artists and visited India many times, I thank India and the people who helped us most in Pushkar and throughout the country," she said. The lockdown was earlier scheduled to end on April 14 and has been extended till May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 14,792, including 12,289 active cases. (ANI)

