American actor Kate Winslet, who garnered immense appreciation for her role in HBO's 'Mare of Easttown', has now won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of detective Mare Sheehan in the popular show. The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of Golden Globes. "They may be in movies made for the small screen, but these leading ladies are big stars. Congratulations to Kate Winslet for your #GoldenGlobe for Best Actress -- Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture," the tweet read. Golden Globes 2022: Jane Campion Wins Best Director Award for Helming The Power of the Dog.

Winslet was up against Jessica Chastain (Scenes From a Marriage), Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha), Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) and Margaret Qualley (Maid). 'Mare of Easttown' is an American crime drama limited series created by Brad Ingelsby for HBO. It stars Winslet as the title character 'Marianne Sheehan', a detective investigating a murder in a small town near Philadelphia.Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Sosie Bacon, David Denman also appear in supporting roles. Golden Globes 2022: Sarah Snook Wins Award for Best Performance in a Television Supporting Role for Succession.

The nominations for the 79th Golden Globes were announced on December 13, 2021. Various media organisations including US broadcaster NBC, and streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon and Warner Media are boycotting the ceremony over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) lack of action to increase the membership diversity of the organisation. The HFPA is holding the ceremony in private and the winners are being announced online.

