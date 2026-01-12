Brazilian cinema has received global praise after the film The Secret Agent won big at the Golden Globe Awards 2026. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva joined in celebrating the big moment as the film bagged two major awards at the ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday night (local time) in California. Golden Globes 2026 Winners: ‘One Battle After Another’ and ‘Adolescence’ Dominate 83rd Edition of Award Ceremony With Four Wins Each – Full List Inside!.

Lula took to his account on X social media platform to share a series of pictures along with a note expressing his happiness about the success of Brazilian artists on the world stage. He recalled hosting members of the film's cast and crew last year and said the moment remains special for him and First Lady Janja.

Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Celebrates the Secret Agent’s Golden Globes 2026 Win

Melhor Filme de Língua não Inglesa e Melhor Ator de Drama. Uma dupla vitória de O Agente Secreto no @goldenglobes para entrar para a história do cinema brasileiro. Dia de glória e reconhecimento ao talento de nossos artistas. Quanto honra foi receber, em agosto do ano passado,…

"Best Non-English Language Film and Best Drama Actor. A double win for The Secret Agent at the @goldenglobes, making history in Brazilian cinema. A day of glory and recognition for the talent of our artists. What an honor it was to receive, in August of last year, part of the film's cast and production team for a screening at the Cine Alvorada. Janja and I cherish every moment of that extraordinary night in our memory. The doors will always be open to Brazilian art and culture," his X post read.

'The Secret Agent' bagged two major awards at the ceremony held on Sunday night, one for Best Non-English Language Film and another for Best Drama Actor. Actor Wagner Moura made history by becoming the first Brazilian actor to win Best Actor in a Drama Film at the Golden Globe Awards. He won the award for his role in The Secret Agent. Years after gaining global fame with Netflix's Narcos and earning an earlier Golden Globe nomination, Moura finally took home the trophy.

While accepting the award, Wagner Moura spoke about the deeper meaning of the film and the message it carries across generations. Talking about values and difficult times, he said, "The Secret Agent is a film about memory, or the lack of memory, and generational trauma. I think that if trauma can be passed along generations, values can too. So this is to the ones that are sticking with their values in difficult moments," said Moura as per Variety.

The Secret Agent is set in Brazil in 1977, during the time of military rule. In the film, Moura plays a technology expert and political dissident who tries to escape persecution while standing up against an oppressive system. The film is directed by Kleber Mendonca Filho.

The film earlier received strong praise at the Cannes Film Festival. Wagner Moura won Best Actor at Cannes, while the director won Best Director, according to Variety. The film also won the Art House Cinema Award and the FIPRESCI Prize.