Govt Temporarily Suspends Toll Collection Across India

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday announced to suspend collection of toll at all toll plaza across India to "reduce inconvenience to the supply of emergency services" in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak."In view of Covid-19, it has been ordered to temporarily suspend the collection of toll at all toll plaza across India. This will not only reduce inconvenience to the supply of emergency services but also save critical time. #IndiaFightsCorona," Gadkari tweeted."Maintenance of roads and availability of emergency resources at toll plaza will continue as usual," he tweeted.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India reached 606, including 43 foreign nationals. (ANI)

