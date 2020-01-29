Groom Travels Four Km on Foot to Reach Bride's Home in Chamoli Amid Heavy Snowfall

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Jan 29 (ANI): A groom travelled four kilometre on foot to reach the bride's home in Bijra village in Chamoli district as roads were closed due to heavy snowfall in the region.The groom, along with other people, walked with an umbrella during heavy snowfall in the area, wearing his wedding attire.The wedding ceremony was held in Luntara village of Ghat block amid heavy snowfall. The procession along with the groom covered the distance of four km starting from Luntara village to Bijar village.Basant Panchami marks the onset of wedding season in the hills but due to heavy snowfall and bone-chilling winter, the cultural and religious functions along with the routine life of people have been affected in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)