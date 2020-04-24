Hard-hit Region in Italy Shows Virus Growth

World. (File Image)

Milan, Apr 23 (AP) The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Italy grew by 2,646 in the last 24 hours, including 40 per cent of those in the hard-hit Lombardy region where the first domestically transmitted case was confirmed just over two months ago.

That brings to 189,973 the total number of positives as of Thursday.

Testing has been expanded but it still doesn't reach every suspected case, including many at home who believe they may be infected but aren't able to get tested.

The number of positives in Italy grew by a rate of 1.4 per cent, indicating a national slowing of infection, as the country prepares to ease a nationwide lockdown.

Premier Giuseppe Conte is expected to announce details in the coming days.

Deaths of people with coronavirus reached 25,549, with 464 dying.

Pressure on health care facilities continued to ease with 934 fewer people hospitalised and 117 fewer people in intensive care units. (AP)

