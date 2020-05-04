Harsh Vardhan Appeals to People, NGOs to Donate Blood

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Union Heath minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday appealed to voluntary organisations, NGOs and people at large to donate blood so that there is ample stocks to meet any eventuality in the country.

Urging people to follow lockdown 3.0 by observing physical distancing, Vardhan said India at present has ample number of COVID-19-dedicated hospitals, Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs) and ventilators.

He also asked the Red Cross to keep sufficient blood stock for transfusion by promoting blood donation and providing facilities of pick up and drop to donors.

"Blood donation saves lives, let us raise awareness for blood donation and ensure that the needy have timely and affordable access to safe and quality blood.

"Let us all donate blood, be there for someone else," said Vardhan at a blood donation camp organised at Indian Red Cross Society building.

The Union minister said a healthy person can donate blood every three months till the age of 65. That is four times an year one can go for blood donation and stay healthy, he said.

Elaborating on how blood donation brings several benefits to the human body, Vardhan said it prevents heart attack, controls Blood Pressure, the cholesterol level in the blood goes down and the obesity is checked among others.

He urged people to donate blood at least once in a year, on their birthday or marriage anniversary, to make the occasion special for not only themselves but for the people who need blood.

He said he receives several appeals and complaints through Twitter and other social media platforms from terminally-ill patients who require regular blood transfusion to stay healthy.

"It is our duty to meet their requirements at all times and keep the regular flow of fresh blood in blood banks," he said.

The Union minister also asked the Indian Red Cross Society to send mobile blood collection vans to the premises of regular blood donors to facilitate them to come forward for blood donation during the COVID-19 crisis.

Vardhan said he had also written to State health ministers to promote blood donation and had also conducted a video conference in this regard.

"During the difficult times of COVID-19, we are able to manage the critical supply of blood to the needy patients," he said.

Vardhan said he called the meeting of Red Cross officials to mobilise blood donation and extended help by arranging 30,000 passes for Red Cross Society workers and their vehicles engaged in promoting blood donation.

He further informed that he himself had donated blood over 100 times in his life.

He said, "Indian Red Cross Society is an voluntary humanitarian organization having a network of over 1100 branches throughout the country, providing relief in times of disasters/emergencies and promotes health and care of the vulnerable people and communities."

Vardhan said India imposed the lockdown at the right time to stop the spread of the virus. He urged everyone to follow lockdown 3.0 in letter and spirit and observe physical distancing as a social vaccine.

He said right now India has ample number of COVID-19 dedicated hospitals, PPEs, N95 masks, ventilators and medicines.

"We are at the better footing as compared to rest of the world. I really value Indian Red Cross fraternity having given a great contribution in our fight against COVID-19 too where they have provided equipments, sanitizers, food, PPE kits and N95 masks etc. to several hospitals in India," he said.

