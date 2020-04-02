Haryana Bans Chewing Gum for 3 Months

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 2 (ANI): The sale and use of chewing gum in Haryana have been banned for three months, Food and Drugs Administration Department, said on Thursday.The order has been issued by Ashok Kumar Meena, Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration Department, in the exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (a) of Sub-section (2) of Section 30 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (Central Act 34 of 2006).The order prohibits "the sale and use of chewing gum/bubble gum and similar products, or otherwise by whatsoever name called, whether packaged or unpackaged and/or sold as one product, or though packaged as separate products, sold or distributed in any manner, whatsoever, the interest of public health for a period of three months from the date of issue of this order, that is, till June 30" in Haryana. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)