HD Kumaraswamy Targets Govt over Shifting of Arrested Quarantined Persons to Ramanagaram Jail

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 22 (ANI): Hitting out at the state government for shifting 54 people, arrested for the violence at Padarayanapura, to Ramanagaram district jail, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday expressed fear of coronavirus spread. He urged the concerned authorities to keep them in hotels or any government hospital. In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy said if COVID-19 spreads in Ramanagaram district, which is the green zone, then authorities will be directly liable for the ''future disaster"."It is not a prudent decision to keep the rioters who have been subjected to quarantine in Bengaluru, in the green zone of Ramanagara jail. The people of the district are scared. The government should immediately change its decision," he said. The Janata Dal (Secular) leader pointed out that 15 people live in the same cell in a jail. He said cooks and cleaning staff in the prison could contract the virus in case any of COVID-19 carrier is brought here. Instead, he suggested shifting these people in a government building or a hostel in Bengaluru with adequate security.He said that he has discussed the issue with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, state Home Minister and state Home Secretary twice over the phone.The people and people's representatives of Ramanagar district have strongly objected the decision of shifting Padarayanapura rioters and have convinced them not to take any protest, Kumaraswamy said. A ruckus erupted in Padarayanapura on Sunday allegedly over the shifting of 15 secondary contacts of corona positive patients to a quarantine facility by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials. Padarayanapura is recognised as a 'red zone'. When BBMP officials went to suspected COVID-19 patients, some people created a ruckus, broke the barricade and removed the police post in the area. (ANI)

