He Will Get Fifer Against Bangladesh: Ravi Bishnoi's Brother

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): India spinner Ravi Bishnoi's elder brother is aiming that Ravi will clinch five-wickets in the final and guide his side to a huge win against Bangladesh in the ICC U19 World Cup."I hope that he performs well and bag five wickets. I believe that India will defeat Bangladesh with a hefty margin. I have seen Ravi since his childhood, he was very hardworking from the beginning. He is the only bowler in our batters dominated family," Ram Dayal Bishnoi told ANI.The 19-year-old leg-break bowler has so far bagged 13 wickets in the tournament with two four wickets haul. He also managed to get the Player of the Match two times. His sister believes that Ravi will also clinch the Player of the Tournament title."He was named as the Man of the Match two times in the tournament which is a great thing and we hope that he will also claim the Man of the Series," Rinku Bishnoi said."We cannot even think that a boy from a small village is playing the World Cup in South Africa. It is a very big thing for me that my brother is playing there. What he has achieved is all because of his hard work," she added.India and Bangladesh both are unbeaten in the tournament so far. India are fighting for their fifth title while Bangladesh are playing the summit clash for the first time in the U19 cricketing World Cup history. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)