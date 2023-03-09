Washington [US], March 9 (ANI): According to a study published in The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery, long-term outcomes for patients with higher BMI receiving unicompartmental or "partial" knee replacement (UKR) are enhanced when the implant is implanted using a cementless rather than cemented approach.

In these higher-BMI patients, 10-year rates of revision surgery are lower with cementless compared with cemented UKR, according to the new research. The lead author is Hasan R. Mohammad, MBChB, MRCS, MRes (Dist), DPhil (Oxon), of University of Oxford.

As BMI increases in the population, what's the effect on UKR outcomes?

In UKR, just one of three compartments of the knee - the medial compartment - is replaced with a prosthesis. Because the UKR technique preserves most of the normal knee anatomy, it has some advantages over the more common total knee replacement. However, patients undergoing UKR appear to have a higher rate of repeat or revision surgery.

The increasing proportion of patients with higher BMI in need of knee replacement is "a pressing challenge for orthopaedic surgeons," according to the authors. There are conflicting data on how BMI affects the outcomes of UKR, which can be performed using either cemented or cementless techniques. This new study assessed how BMI affects the long-term outcomes of both UKR techniques.

The study compared two matched groups of 5,220 patients undergoing UKR from 2004 through 2018. The unicompartmental implants were placed using a cementless technique in one group of patients and a cemented technique in the other group. All procedures were performed using cemented or cementless versions of the same type of implant (the Oxford mobile bearing UKR).

Patients were classified into three BMI groups, based on body weight and height: 18.5 to

