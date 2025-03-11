New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): There is an urgent need for gender-sensitive healthcare policies and women-centric preventive diagnostics with focus on cancer screening, mental well-being and the role of integrated diagnostics in early disease detection, according to experts from diverse fields.

Alarmingly, only 1 per cent of women in India undergo screening for cervical cancer, far below the World Health Organization's recommended target of 70 per cent. Also, screening rates for oral and breast cancer remain just as low, highlighting a critical gap in early detection that requires immediate attention.

Dr. Mallika Nadda, President of Special Olympics Bharat, Chairperson of the Asia Pacific Advisory Council, and Founder of Chetna Sansthan, Himachal Pradesh, emphasizes the need for inclusive and gender-sensitive healthcare, particularly in rural and marginalized communities.

She highlights the Government of India's commitment to accessible healthcare for all, including specialized services for persons with disabilities.

"Healthcare equity begins with ensuring that every individual, especially women, women with disabilities, and persons with disabilities, have access to preventive care without hesitation or stigma," said Dr Nadda.

Nadda urged women across India to prioritize their health by participating in regular screenings and preventive healthcare programs, particularly for breast cancer, cervical cancer, and mental health. She emphasized the importance of early detection and noted that vaccines for cervical cancer are now available, making preventive care even more accessible.

She further called upon communities to embrace the Each One, Reach One philosophy, ensuring that every woman and every person with a disability is supported in accessing the healthcare services they need. Raising awareness in rural areas through dedicated programs is crucial in bridging the healthcare gap.

"True progress lies in building a healthier nation where no one is left behind," she says.

Kapil Dev, former cricket captain, Founder and Chairman of Khushii Foundation emphasizes the role of grass root initiatives in improving healthcare accessibility. He highlighted the need to adopt healthier lifestyles and promote awareness about the importance of fitness across all age groups.

"Health and education go hand in hand. At Khushii Foundation, we integrate health programs with diagnostics to ensure timely intervention. We have seen first-hand how preventive screenings can change lives. Through our initiatives, we empower communities with the knowledge they need to prioritize preventive care, dispel myths, and take proactive steps toward better health outcomes. When people understand the importance of early screening, they are more likely to seek timely medical attention, which results in better treatment outcomes," says the former cricketer.

By fostering a culture of fitness and preventive healthcare, Kapil Dev underscored the collective responsibility of individuals and communities in building a healthier nation.

Neerja Bhatla, Gynecologist and Oncosurgeon, Former Head of the Department of Obs and Gynae, AIIMS, provides a comprehensive overview of prevalent health issues among Indian women, including anemia, breast, and cervical cancer.

She emphasizes that early screening and diagnostics, including the HPV test, are crucial in reducing the burden of these diseases. Dr. Bhatla further commented, "I notice that women's health is still largely neglected primarily due to sheer ignorance. We require a behavioral change to empower women to focus on their health, and here, the media has a key role in educating men and women across socio-economic status."

Dr. Shelly Mahajan, Lab Director, Mahajan Imaging and Labs, underscores the role of data-driven insights in shaping future healthcare strategies. "Precision diagnostics powered by data analytics can significantly enhance early detection and treatment planning," she says.

She adds, "The fusion of genomics with AI-driven analysis and integration with medical imaging and lab medicine is paving the way for a future where we can anticipate health risks before they manifest, empowering both clinicians and patients to take proactive measures. By leveraging vast datasets, medical professionals can now detect patterns, predict disease progression, and personalize treatments with greater accuracy."

Dr. Harsh Mahajan, Padma Shri awardee and Founder of Mahajan Imaging and Labs states that "Integrated diagnostics is the future of healthcare, and its impact is most profound in women's health. Our goal is to make cutting-edge screening and testing more accessible so that no woman is left undiagnosed or untreated."

Pointing out that the revolutionary impact of integrated diagnostics, which combines imaging, molecular testing, and AI, he highlights that Mahajan Imaging and Labs' contributions over the past five years have advancing women-centric diagnostic solutions. On the role that women play in society Dr. Mahajan says, "At Mahajan Imaging and Labs we have always focussed on empowering women at all levels. We have seen first-hand that it has helped them to serve as productive members of society and develop healthy generations. This roundtable is our humble attempt to disseminate the importance of health and wellness to women, who often ignore their health for others." (ANI)

